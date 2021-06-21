ROBESONIA, PA. — Steven Moya has been promoted to manager of Reading Bakery Systems’ Science & Innovation Center. In his new role he will oversee the facility and management of staff, all customer on-site and virtual product trials, as well as research and development projects for the company.

“We’re pleased to recognize Steve with this promotion,” said Travis Getz, vice president of operations at RBS. “It is a direct reflection of his leadership, the valuable contributions made and his commitment to excellence. His unique blend of mechanical designer experience and process knowledge will prove to be beneficial to the success of our customers and RBS.”

Mr. Moya began his career with RBS in 2017 as a mechanical engineering intern. Since that time he has progressed into various engineering roles prior to moving to the Science & Innovation Center in 2019 as a process engineer.

He received a bachelor’s degree in electro‐mechanical engineering from Pennsylvania State University.