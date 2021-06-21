NASHVILLE, TENN. — Scott Shelley has been promoted to senior vice president of operations at Crown Bakeries. He most recently was corporate vice president of operations since October 2019.

Before joining Crown Bakeries (then known as The Bakery Cos.), Mr. Shelley was vice president of operations at Carolina Foods, Inc. and Gold Standard Baking and plant manager at Café Valley Bakery and Klosterman Baking Co.

“He provided guidance and strong leadership during the pandemic and our 2020 acquisitions of Steck Foods and our bakery in Smyrna, Ga., and led the team during the building of our high-speed croissant bakery, Crown Bakeries|Music City,” Crown Bakeries said. “In his new role, Scott will continue to guide our operations companywide into the next chapter of growth and expansion.”

Mr. Shelley received a bachelor’s degree in psychology and political studies from Wilmington College in Wilmington, Ohio.