HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is expanding its Entenmann’s Little Bites brand snack portfolio with new Little Bites Mini Tarts.

Formulated without high-fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors, the soft-baked tarts feature a wheat flour crust stuffed with fruit puree or cinnamon filling. Each pouch of six bites contains 180 to 190 calories, 12 to 13 grams of sugar and 1 gram of protein. Flavors include apple, strawberry and cinnamon.

“For more than 20 years, we've been providing our fans with beloved snack options, including our classic Little Bites muffins and more recently Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies,” said Moira Flood, senior brand manager for Entenmann’s Little Bites snacks at BBU, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV. “We are always eager to find innovative ways to add excitement to snack time. We are thrilled to introduce new Little Bites Mini Tarts as a new staple for lunchboxes and snacking on-the-go, and we are confident our fans will love them as much as we do.”

Little Bites Mini Tarts are available nationwide in 7-oz boxes containing 5 pouches of 6 bites for $2.98 to $4.69.