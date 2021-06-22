When it comes to clean label, many top claims are more prevalent in North America than in other parts of the world. Innova recently reported that the penetration of high-fructose corn syrup claims is eight times more likely in North America while GMO-free claims are five times more likely. James Skinner Baking Co. has been highlighting the growing consumer demand for clean label in several ways.

“We’re currently looking at ways to clean up our labels without affecting the appearance and flavors that have led us to where we are today,” David Skinner, marketing manager, James Skinner Baking, told Makayla Nicholis, associate editor, for her trends report in the June issue of Baking & Snack. “Developing cleaner label products in the past was cost-prohibitive for our product lines, but as these ingredients become more widely used, we’re in a position to make a move. New products and lines moving forward in 2022 will use cleaner ingredients.”

Ms. Nicholis pointed out that sustainability is also coming to the forefront, and consumers want to see front-of-package statements for clean label transparency.

“We’re also focusing on converting to sustainably sourced ingredients, in particular our palm oil and chocolate,” Mr. Skinner said. “Currently we use RSPO-certified sustainable palm oil as well as sustainable origin chocolate. While we have limited chocolate usage in our current line of products, in 2022, we will be launching a new line of bakery products that center around chocolate.”

Clean label is no longer only about easy-to-pronounce ingredients that are found in consumers’ pantries. It’s a broader trend that includes sustainability and a whole lot more.