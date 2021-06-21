The Formost Fuji Alpha 8 Box Motion Sanitary Wrapper provides a high-quality tight seal for difficult-to-seal films with a sanitary design for easy disassembly for thorough sanitation and maintenance. The box motion model offers a smooth transfer of product into the end seal unit, which uses a flying knife for an easily adjustable and quiet operation. This system also allows for taller products and longer dwell times as well as additional seal pressure when needed. The discharge conveyor has a slide mechanism that allows for easy access to the end seal area for maintenance and sanitation. Quick and tool free disconnect, and complete disassembly of the infeed allows for thorough sanitation throughout the conveyor. The box motion end seal unit now features a sanitary design with stainless steel hardware, sealed bearings, stand-offs and slanted surfaces to reduce places that harbor bacteria.