PARIS – The Consumer Goods Forum, whose members play integral roles throughout the food and beverage supply chain, is meeting virtually for its Global Summit June 21 to 24 to discuss “now what?” and discern what markets around the world may look like post-pandemic.

“‘Now What?’ reflects the need to consider the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 and other global challenges like the need to create more sustainable food systems, and how to really build back better to ensure strong, resilient businesses and communities,” said Lee Green, director of communications. “The challenges facing businesses, society and our environment have become even more pressing in the last year. This means there has never been a more urgent time to accelerate greater action from responsible businesses.”

The Consumer Goods Forum is a chief executive officer-led organization focused on using its influence to create changes that have tangible and lasting effects on people, planet and business, Mr. Green said.

Food and beverage industry CEOs scheduled to speak at this year’s event include Rodney McMullen, Kroger Co.; Tim Steiner, Ocado Group; Mark Schneider, Nestle SA; and James Robert B. Quincey, The Coca-Cola Co.

Key topics of discussion will address the consumer goods category post-pandemic, consumer trends, sustainability and innovation.

“The pandemic has intensified many of the challenges our world faces — shining a light on inequalities and causing particular difficulties for vulnerable communities around the globe,” Mr. Green said. “As part of the ‘new normal’, the intertwined relationship between business, society and the environment is clearer than ever. No business can thrive unless the wider communities and the places where it operates are thriving as well.

“The ‘new normal’ also means that more than ever before, people want to work for, buy from and partner with companies they trust to make a positive impact. So doing business in the best way for people and planet isn’t just the right thing to do — it also makes good business sense.”

Check back throughout the week to read exclusive coverage of the event.