CLEARWATER, FLA. — Base Culture is adding to its portfolio with the launch of sourdough bread in Whole Foods Market stores. The new bread is 100% paleo and 100% keto certified, contains 6 grams of net carbs, and is made with eggs, cashew butter, almond flour, arrowroot flour and apple cider vinegar.

“It’s no secret that sourdough bread has skyrocketed in popularity over the past year, and we’re thrilled to introduce a gluten-free, keto and deliciously nourishing sourdough option,” said Jordann Windschauer, founder of Base Culture. “Our paleo and keto certified sourdough bread is the first of its kind and is made with wholesome, pure paleo ingredients that capture the irresistible flavor and texture of traditional sourdough, without the hassle of baking it at home.”

Base Culture Sourdough Bread will be available in 16-oz bags at Whole Foods Markets nationwide, as well as on the company's website, at a suggested retail price of $9.99.