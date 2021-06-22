ELMHURST, ILL. — Kellogg’s Away From Home, a division of Battle Creek, Mich.-based Kellogg Co., is expanding its partnership with Sodexo to include Incogmeato by MorningStar Farms Burger Patties. As part of the pact, the plant-based burger patties will be offered at more than 3,000 locations serviced by Sodexo, one of the world’s largest providers of catering, hospitality and food retail services.

Kellogg’s Away From Home and Sodexo already partner on the distribution of the Spicy Black Bean Burger by MorningStar Farms.

Incogmeato by MorningStar Farms is a new line of next-generation plant-based protein that looks, cooks and tastes just like meat. The products debuted in the first quarter of 2020. Incogmeato Burger Patties offer 19 grams of 100% plant-based protein and sizzle, sear and taste just like beef, according to Kellogg. The patties are a good source of iron and an excellent source of fiber, B12 and protein, the company said.

“Our Incogmeato lineup is a delicious plant-based solution for Sodexo's guests who are craving a truly meat-like experience,” said Zach Ramos, general manager of Kellogg’s Away From Home. “We are proud to offer our operator partners go-to plant-based options that give their guests what they’re craving — especially as consumer demand for just-like-meat products continues to grow.”

Rob Morasco, senior director of culinary development at Sodexo, added, “We’re excited to expand our partnership with Kellogg’s Away From Home to offer our meat-loving customers a plant-based protein, who want to make more sustainable and plant-based choices without sacrificing what they love about meat. More people are exploring plant-based food options, and we’ve seen a growing demand in our industry. Sodexo is committed to a deep understanding of foodservice trends, which allows us to satisfy more of our guests with options that meet consumer demand in an ever-evolving environment. Plant-based meat alternatives also support Sodexo’s carbon reduction goal to reduce operational and supply chain carbon emissions by 34% by 2025, a commitment of our Better Tomorrow 2025 plan.”

Sodexo said it plans to begin offering Incogmeato to the health care sector.