LOS ANGELES — Chickpea crust pizza has landed at California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), making it the first national restaurant brand to offer such a crust, according to the company.

Made with chickpeas, chia seeds and honey, the crust is gluten-free and vegetarian friendly. The chickpea crust is also lower in carbs and higher in protein and fiber than CPK’s traditional pizza crust, the company said.

“Chickpea crust represents the very best of CPK culinary — first to market, creative, and most importantly, the product brings new health benefits while maintaining the incredible California inspired pizza taste our guests love,” said Jim Hyatt, chief executive officer of CPK. “We have incredible business momentum following a challenging pandemic year, and chickpea crust is another example of how we are moving CPK forward.”

Chickpea crust will be available in select restaurants in the Southern California and Florida markets for consumers to order as the base for any CPK pizza.

“At CPK, we’ve always been proud to answer the question ‘what’s next?’ for our guests, before they ask,” said Brian Sullivan, senior vice president of culinary innovation for CPK. “We did it with gluten-free crust, then with cauliflower pizza crust, and now we’re thrilled to innovate once again with the introduction of chickpea pizza crust. We’re excited to finally share what we’ve been working on, and to continue bringing bold and creative culinary ideas to our guests.”