HANOVER, PA. — Shane Chambers has been named to the newly created role of executive vice president and chief growth officer at Utz Brands, Inc. He was promoted alongside Mark Schreiber, who was named executive vice president of sales and chief customer officer.

Mr. Chambers previously was chief executive officer of Truco Enterprises, a manufacturer of tortilla chips, salsa and queso sold under the On the Border (OTB) brand. He continued to lead the business following Utz’s acquisition of Truco late last year. Before that, he was CEO of Tillamook Country Smoker and general manager of Krave Pure Foods, Inc. He also was president of Allan Candy Co. and vice president of marketing for The Hershey Co.’s sweets and grocery portfolio.

As the company’s first chief growth officer, Mr. Chambers will be responsible for Utz’s marketing and branding teams, strategic growth initiatives and consumer facing innovation. He also will continue to oversee the integration of Truco into Utz and will help source and execute on the company’s M&A strategy.

Mr. Schreiber previously was executive vice president and chief customer officer, sales and marketing, at Utz Brands. Before that he was senior vice president of sales and operations for Pepperidge Farm at the Campbell Soup Co. and a sales manager for Frito-Lay at PepsiCo, Inc.

As executive vice president of sales and chief customer officer, Mr. Schreiber will oversee all aspects of sales as it relates to both distribution and customers, including the added responsibility for the approximately $300 million of retail sales that are driven through Utz’s Truco/OTB division, according to the company. He also will manage trade marketing and revenue management as well as category and shopper insights.

“As we continue to grow as a public company, we believe that these changes to the team will continue to accelerate Utz’s ability to grow and evolve into a stronger company,” said Dylan Lissette, CEO of Utz Brands. “We continue to see strong sales momentum as we unlock new ways to grow our power brands across the United States, and we look forward to the positive contributions these changes will bring to the business.”