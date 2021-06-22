CANTON, MASS. — Rafael Acevedo has been named chief marketing officer for Dunkin’ in the United States.

He will lead marketing, product innovation, field marketing and advertising as well as digital marketing initiatives at Dunkin’, which was acquired by Inspire Brands late last year. He will report to Scott Murphy, head of Inspire’s beverage-snack category and president of Dunkin’, and will serve on the coffee and donut chain’s leadership team.

He brings nearly two decades of marketing experience at The Coca-Cola Co. to his new role. Mr. Acevedo most recently was vice president and general manager of Coca-Cola’s tea portfolio, where he led brands including Gold Peak, Peace Tea, Honest Tea and Fuze. Before that he was group director of brand management for Diet Coke, global brand director for Sprite and senior brand manager for the company’s energy drinks portfolio. Prior to joining Coca-Cola he was a strategic planning manager at Diageo and a corporate finance consultant at KPMG consulting.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in management and finance and general management from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela and a master’s degree in business from Emory University.

“Rafael is a highly-experienced, talented, strong business leader with a proven track record of building and modernizing the world’s most iconic and beloved beverage brands,” Mr. Murphy said. “With his extensive brand transformation experience, consumer-centric approach to marketing and ability to build and inspire teams, we’re confident that he will propel Dunkin' to the next level.”