Cargill expanded its Veliche line of chocolates with two new chocolates from El Salvador and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Usulutan 65 Signature Origin dark couverture chocolate from El Salvador and Okapi 65 Signature Origin dark couverture chocolate from the Democratic Republic of Congo are sustainably sourced and feature the flavors specific to those regions of the world: nutty, fruity with floral notes from El Salvador and spices and dried fruits from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

