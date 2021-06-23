ATLANTA — Rise Baking Co. has reached an agreement to acquire Brill Inc. from Baker & Baker Group Ltd., a portfolio company of Rhône. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Brill Inc. specializes in cakes, cookies, muffins, icings, glazes and toppings, with a nationwide footprint and distribution network across the United States, servicing retail bakeries and foodservice operators. The company employs approximately 1,500 people at sites in seven different US states. Brill is led by Steve Jones, president and chief executive officer.

Minneapolis-based Rise Baking Co. specializes in the production of premium cookies, decorated cakes, dessert bars, muffins, brownies, artisan breads and flatbreads for in-store bakery, foodservice and convenience channels in North America. Rise Baking is led by Mike Schultz, CEO, and Kent Hayden, president.

“Rise prides itself on a culture of customer focus, teamwork, and innovation,” Mr. Schultz said. “Brill is a perfect fit as we look to bring additional products and innovation to the marketplace. We look forward to welcoming our new teammates to Rise Baking Co., together delivering the highest level of service to all of our customers.”

Mr. Hayden added, “This strategic move will not only strengthen Rise Baking Co., but it will continue the great legacy of the Brill name and its employees. Brill’s commitment to customer care fits hand in glove with Rise’s relentless customer focus. And our people-first culture will embrace and welcome the great people of Brill.”

The acquisition marks Rise Baking’s second significant transaction in less than 18 months. Last year, Rise Baking acquired the North American frozen manufacturing business of Dawn Foods, including Dawn’s North America frozen plants in York, Pa.; Atlanta; Manteno, Ill.; and Mexico, Mo.

The divestment of Brill Inc. by Baker & Baker Group (formerly CSM Bakery Solutions) represents the latest in a series of strategic transactions by the company. As a stand-alone business under Rhône’s ownership, Baker & Baker Group has expanded and strengthened its presence in North America and Europe, as well as entered the China and the Middle East markets, helping to grow the business organically in a fragmented industry.

“We’re extremely pleased to have agreed to the strategic sale of our North American business Brill Inc. to Rise Baking Co.,” said Marianne Kirkegaard, president and global CEO of Baker & Baker Group Ltd. “The management team at Brill has done a fantastic job optimizing the business over recent years, preparing the company for the future, making this a good moment to seek new ownership. Rise emerged as the clear and obvious buyer throughout the process, and I believe this is an ideal home for Brill Inc.”