MADISON HEIGHTS, MICH. — Second Nature Brands, a platform company created earlier this year through the combination of Kar’s Nuts, Second Nature Snacks and Sanders Chocolates, has opened a new innovation center at its Sanders Factory in Clinton Township, Mich. The innovation center features a research and development laboratory, temperature-controlled product storage area, and sensory research facility. It also includes space to allow for collaboration with retail customer partners to develop new products.

“The new Second Nature Brands innovation center will further accelerate our innovation and product development process, enabling us to formulate and launch new products faster than ever,” said Jennifer Bauer, chief marketing officer of Second Nature Brands. “In this new innovation center, our team of diverse and experienced food scientists are focused on developing innovative snacks and treats products in the growing better-for-you and permissible indulgence spaces.”

Victor Mehren, chief executive officer of Second Nature Brands, added, “Innovation has been part of our DNA for over a hundred years and is still thriving today. From our high-capacity, single-batch kettle-cooked caramel making process, to pioneering Kar’s Sweet ‘N Salty Mix, we are inspired every day to explore new technologies and to find product opportunities. With the launch of our innovation center, we are investing in tools and resources to explore a broader universe of new products.”