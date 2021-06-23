SOLANA BEACH, CALIF. — Kellogg Co. is introducing Kashi Simply Raisin cereal, the brand’s first offering with zero grams of added sugars.

The cereal features bite-size whole wheat biscuits stuffed with a filling made with California raisins and a touch of cinnamon. Each serving of the Non-GMO Project verified cereal provides 7 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber and 100% of the daily recommended serving of whole grains.

Kashi Simply Raisin Cereal is made with Certified Transitional wheat, which means it was sourced from farms that have committed to becoming USDA certified organic within three years.

"Nowadays, people are prioritizing better-for-you foods that have less added sugar," said Melanie Hall, director of brand marketing at Kashi. "We wanted to provide cereal-lovers with a zero-grams-added-sugar cereal that doesn't compromise on flavor or nutritional value. We will continue to create foods that cater to people's dietary needs, and we're so excited to bring this whole wheat, fruit-sweetened cereal to shelves for all to enjoy."

Kashi Simply Raisin cereal is available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.39.