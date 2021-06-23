ARLINGTON, VA. — The North American Millers’ Association is planning to host the 62nd Corn Dry Milling Conference virtually along with the US Department of Agriculture’s National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research (NCAUR).

The one-day conference will be hosted on Aug. 24, and registration will open in July. Participants can expect to learn about the latest research on corn, corn milling, consumer trends, product production, quality and testing.

The event will include two sessions:

• Morning 12:00pm – 1:00pm

• Afternoon 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Other topics that will be covered during the conference include sustainability, testing methods, and breeding technologies. For more information about the conference, please visit the NAMA website or email meetings@namamillers.org.