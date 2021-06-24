ESSEN, GERMANY — Brenntag has entered into an agreement to acquire JM Swank from Platinum Equity, a private equity investor. JM Swank is an ingredient distributor serving a variety of food categories, including bakery and snack, meats, pet food, soups, sauces and dressings, and organic.

“With JM Swank, we acquire a renowned leader in the North American market in the sector of food ingredients distribution,” said Christian Kohlpaintner, chief executive officer of Brenntag. “This strategic acquisition will double Brenntag's size in the nutrition business in the region and thus creates the leading food ingredients and food process chemicals distributor in North America with approximately $1 billion in revenue.

“Nutrition is one of the defined focus industries in the Brenntag Specialties division. This acquisition is fully in line with our M&A strategy as it accomplishes key strategic objectives: acquiring companies generating a meaningful operating EBITDA contribution as well as targets accelerating growth of our Brenntag Specialties division."

JM Swank generated approximately $500 million in sales in 2020, according to Brenntag. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

"JM Swank has significant potential for continued future growth,” said Henri Nejade, chief operating officer of Brenntag Specialties. “The company provides Brenntag Specialties with an extended platform for strategic growth and strengthens our footprint in North America and the Americas as a region. With this acquisition we expand our portfolio, leverage logistics capabilities, and offer our customers an even more comprehensive range of services and products within the industry."

Platinum Equity acquired JM Swank from Conagra Brands in 2016.