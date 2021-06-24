EAST HANOVER, NJ. — Undercover Snacks is expanding the availability of its Chocolate Quinoa Crisps by adding distribution in Kroger, Rite-Aid, Loblaws and Stop & Shop locations. The move follows the brand’s expansion into CVS HealthHubs, Wegmans, Tops, Shaws and Giant Food earlier this year. Chocolate Quinoa Crisps are now available in more than 10,000 locations across North America.

Chocolate Quinoa Crisps are certified gluten-free, nut-free, non-GMO, kosher and halal certified. They are available in five flavors: milk chocolate; milk chocolate + currants; dark chocolate + sea salt; dark chocolate + pomegranate; and dark chocolate + blueberries.