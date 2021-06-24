NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — Layn Natural Ingredients plans to invest $148 million to expand infrastructure, drive innovation and ensure a globally secure supply chain.

A direct-manufacturer of stevia and monk fruit natural sweetener extracts, Layn produces additional botanical extracts including pomegranate, rosemary and sophora japonica, as well as tea extracts such as green tea, black tea, oolong and pu’er. The company’s new manufacturing facility is expected to be completed in three years and will have capacity to process an additional 4,000 tonnes of stevia leaf extract per year.

Layn also said it will expand its sustainable agronomy programs to expand its transparent supply chain. During the pandemic, while much of the industry has faced disruption, the company said it maintained reliable inventory despite fluctuations and guarantees long-term supply for annual contracts.

The investment also will support continued discovery of new botanical extract innovations and science for specific botanical compounds, according to the company, which has achieved more than 50 patents globally. Layn has innovation centers in Asia, Europe and the United States where scientists conduct ongoing research and offer formulation support to manufacturing partners around the world.