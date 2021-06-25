BROOKLYN, NY. — Rip Van Inc., a maker of stroopwafel snacks, is debuting certified gluten-free wafel cookies.

Available in Dutch Caramel & Vanilla and Snickerdoodle flavors, the cookies are made with chicory root fiber, rice flour, sustainably sourced palm oil, cane sugar, butter, eggs, tapioca starch, potato starch, brown rice syrup, chickpea flour, soy flour and monk fruit extract. Each cookie contains 140 calories, 8 grams of fiber, 6 grams of sugar and 15 grams of net carbs.

“When we set our sights on a gluten-free stroopwafel, we wanted to ensure that we could create the same better-for-you and delicious snack that we’ve become known for over the past decade,” said Rip Pruisken, co-founder and chief executive officer of Rip Van. “So many gluten-free offerings are loaded with sugar or other substitutes that just don’t sit right with us. We’re proud to introduce Rip Van’s classic stroopwafels — with only six grams of sugar and eight grams of fiber — to members of the gluten-free community.”

Rip Van gluten-free stroopwafels are available on the company’s website with additional availability coming to Amazon in the coming weeks.