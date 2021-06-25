SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — Wild About Bread Home Baked Bread Made Simple is now available at select Kroger stores in Texas.

"Consumer demand for simple solutions for making bread at home has increased significantly in the last 16 months and shows no signs of slowing," said Chris Harlander, general manager for Wild About Bread, owned by Rä Foods LLC. "We are excited Kroger is offering our Home Baked Bread Made Simple in stores in Texas, making this simple bread-making process available to their loyal consumers."

Wild About Bread will be on specially designed display racks in the fresh bakery department.

Each Wild About Bread kit provides a reusable mixing and proofing container called the PrepPal, three pre-measured bread mixes and three yeast packets. To prepare a loaf, consumers stir water and yeast in their PrepPal, add it to the bread mix, shake for 30 seconds and set aside to proof/double in size. After the dough proofs for about two hours, it is ready to bake.

The PrepPal is reusable as well as dishwasher and microwave safe. After proofing, dough may be stored in the refrigerator for up to three days.

"Baking bread at home went mainstream during the pandemic (remember those flour and yeast shortages?) and experts are predicting the trend will continue well into 2025," Mr. Harlander said. "With Wild About Bread, it's something families can have fun doing together that doesn't take a lot of time, yet results in amazing bakery-quality bread that everyone has success with."

Wild About Bread offers how-to videos, baking tips and recipes on its website.