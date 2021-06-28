EMERYVILLE, CALIF. — Clif Bar & Co. is taking on the ready-to-eat cereal category with a new line of breakfast cereal.

Clif Cereal includes organic multigrain flakes made with whole hard red winter wheat, wheat bran, quinoa and sorghum. Sweetened with cane sugar, the cereal also features organic rolled oats, organic cassava fiber, pea protein, organic rice flour, organic oat flour, pumpkin seeds and organic milled flaxseed. Each ¾-cup serving contains 240 to 250 calories, 7 to 8 grams of protein, 7 to 8 grams of fiber and 6 to 7 grams of sugar.

The Blueberry & Almond Butter cereal features organic almonds, dried blueberries and almond butter.

The Chocolate & Peanut Butter variety contains peanuts, peanut flour and peanut butter plus Rainforest Alliance certified cocoa and unsweetened chocolate.

The Apple Cinnamon & Almond Butter flavor features organic almonds, dried apples, almond butter, almond meal and organic cinnamon.

The Peanut Butter & Honey cereal is made with peanuts, peanut flour, peanut butter and organic wildflower honey.

Additionally, Clif Cereal packaging is the company’s first to deliver against its Ellen McArthur Foundation sustainable packaging commitment to be 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025, Clif Bar said.

Clif Cereal is available exclusively in Walmart stores nationwide for $6.98 per 15-oz box and will be available on the company’s website beginning July 6. The four new ready-to-eat cereals join Clif Energy Granola in the cereal aisle, which Clif Bar entered in 2018.