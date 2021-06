The Tilting Auger Feeder from Axis Automation is a portable unit for handling bulk materials. The auger can be electronically linked with other equipment on the line to operate automatically on demand and turn off when not in use. It is designed for easy maintenance and cleaning. The tilt-down feature and toolless auger coupling make removing the auger safe and easy. The motor and reducer located at the base allow access at floor level.

(262) 367-4444 • www.axisautomation.com