SANDY SPRINGS, GA.. — John Varughese has been named chief operating officer of international at Inspire Brands, a multi-brand restaurant company whose portfolio includes more than 8,400 Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic Drive-In, and Rusty Taco locations.

In his new role, Mr. Varughese will oversee international field business, operations support, training, field marketing, and omni-channel for the Inspire family of brands. He also will serve on Inspire’s international leadership team and report to Michael Haley, president and managing director of international. He will be based in Inspire’s Dubai Support Center.

Prior to joining Inspire, Mr. Varughese was senior vice president of international for Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins. He joined Dunkin’ in 2003 as international business manager and earlier was manager of the Gulf region for Galadari Ice Cream Co., Baskin-Robbins’ licensee in the Middle East.

“Our mission for International is to ignite global growth by leveraging Inspire’s collective strengths, and John’s experience in the restaurant industry will be integral in driving long-term success across the Inspire portfolio,” Mr. Haley said. “I look forward to working alongside John to capitalize on the tremendous international growth potential for all our brands and provide best-in-class support for our franchisees and licensees outside the US.”