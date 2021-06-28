CHICAGO — Conagra Brands, Inc. is moving up the date for its transition to 100% cage-free eggs. The Chicago-based company announced on June 28 that it now plans to convert 100% of its egg usage to cage-free by the end of fiscal year 2024, one year earlier than its original commitment to directly source 100% cage-free eggs by 2025.

Conagra said it plans to convert approximately 20% of its egg usage to cage-free by the end of fiscal year 2021; approximately 45% to 50% to cage-free by the end of fiscal year 2022; approximately 60% to 70% to cage-free by the end of fiscal year 2023; and directly source 100% cage-free eggs by the end of fiscal year 2024.

Conagra first announced its intent to go cage-free back in January 2016. It was at that time that several companies made a similar pledge to reach the goal by 2025, including Target Corp. and Kraft Heinz Co.

“Consumers want animals in the food supply to be treated better, and we applaud Conagra for accelerating its progress in that direction,” said Josh Balk, vice president of farm animal protection for the Humane Society of the United States.

“Operating ethically and employing responsible animal welfare practices is important for our customers, our investors and our company, and we're proud to accelerate our progress on this important issue,” said Katya Hantel, senior director of sustainability at Conagra Brands.