OMAHA, NEB. — In line with new sustainability goals and strategy, Scoular has selected its first director of sustainability, Joshua Mellinger.

Mr. Mellinger will lead Scoular’s corporate sustainability program and work with the company’s business units to create customized sustainability solutions for its grain, feed and food customers worldwide, as well as its farmer-producer partners.

“Josh possesses deep experience creating and executing sustainability programs in the agriculture and food industries,” said Megan Belcher, senior vice president and general counsel for Scoular. “I am thrilled he is leading Scoular’s efforts to innovatively grow sustainability practices that will create a positive impact on our planet.”

Mr. Mellinger has more than 15 years of sustainability and supply chain experience working with large corporations. He joins Scoular after 10 years at Deloitte Consulting in Houston, where he most recently was head of sustainability, climate change, and fresh supply chain.

He graduated from Louisiana State University with a bachelor’s degree in information systems and decision sciences and received a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan.

In December 2020, Scoular unveiled a five-year sustainability strategy to create a positive impact on the agricultural industry and provide sustainable solutions.

The strategy encompasses five pillars, each tied to milestones and measurable goals Scoular will work to achieve by 2025, including: