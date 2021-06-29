ATCHISON, KAN. — Erika Lapish has been named vice president of human resources at MGP Ingredients, Inc.

Ms. Lapish has more than 20 years in global HR management at manufacturing and health care organizations, most recently as vice president of human resources for R1 RCM – Central Operations. She held a similar role with Benteler Automotive after working as director of employee relations and talent management at Masco Corp. Earlier, she spent 10 years with United Technologies Corp. in roles of increasing responsibility across their military and commercial segments, with both domestic and international leadership assignments.

“We welcome Eri’s expertise as MGP embarks on an exciting period of growth marked by the recent Luxco acquisition and continued strength in our Distilled Spirits and Ingredient Solutions segments,” said David Colo, president and chief executive officer of MGPI. “Our people are our most valuable asset, and we are thrilled to have a dynamic new leader at the helm of our HR group.”

Ms. Lapish received a bachelor’s degree in business and environmental studies and a master’s degree in labor and industrial relations, human resources, both from Michigan State University. She also is an emerging leader graduate of the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.