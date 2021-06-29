OAK BROOK, ILL. — Kristy N. Waterman has been named executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at TreeHouse Foods, Inc., effective July 1. She will succeed Tom O’Neill, who will become a consultant focused on the ongoing litigation with Keurig Green Mountain.

Ms. Waterman most recently was senior vice president, strategy and chief administrative officer of DFA Dairy Brands, the division of Dairy Farmers of America that acquired a substantial portion of Dean Foods Co. Prior to DFA Dairy Brands, she was senior vice president, general counsel, corporate secretary and government affairs at Dean Foods. She joined Dean Foods in 2014 and held positions of increasing responsibility within the legal department. Ms. Waterman began her career in the Dallas offices of Gardere, Wynne, Sewell and Norton Rose Fulbright, where she practiced general and corporate law, with a focus on mergers, acquisitions, transactions, securities, corporate governance and reporting and filing obligations.

Ms. Waterman received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, economics and political science from the University of Texas at Austin and received her law degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law

“I am delighted to welcome Kristy to TreeHouse,” said Steven T. Oakland, president and chief executive officer of TreeHouse. “She is a results-driven leader and brings a wealth of experience across securities, capital markets and mergers and acquisitions. Kristy is an excellent fit for the organization, and we look forward to her strong contributions as TreeHouse continues our strategic journey to build a company with long-term sustainable growth and create value for our customers and our shareholders.”