PURCHASE, NY. — PepsiCo, Inc. continued to build out its portfolio of products featuring reduced added sugars, sodium and saturated fat in 2020, making further progress toward achieving its 2025 targets, according to the company’s 2020 Sustainability Report issued June 29.

In the report, PepsiCo said 64% of its food portfolio volume in 2020 did not exceed 1.2 mgs of sodium per calorie, up from 61% in 2019 and on track to meet its 2025 target of 75%. PepsiCo said global progress is based on its top 23 food markets, which represent 88% of its global foods volume as of 2020. The company said the impact of the acquisition of Pioneer Foods Group Ltd., Johannesburg, South Africa, contributed 1 percentage point of progress during 2020. Pioneer Foods is a manufacturer of cereals, juices and other products that are sold throughout Africa.

PepsiCo also made strides in reducing saturated fat, noting that 71% of its food portfolio volume in 2020 did not exceed 1.1 grams of saturated fat per 100 calories, up from 62% in 2019 and just shy of its 2025 target of 75%. PepsiCo said Pioneer Foods contributed 4 percentage points of progress during 2020.

“Already the global leader in baked savory snacks, our Baked product line is now available in 27 markets around the world and continues to lead through innovation,” PepsiCo noted in the report. “Baked snacks bring consumers great tasting snacks with less fat than regular potato chips and cheese-flavored snacks and extends across multiple PepsiCo brands, including Baked Lay’s and Baked Cheetos.”

More modest improvement was noted in the company’s beverage portfolio during 2020. PepsiCo said 48% of its beverage portfolio volume had less than 100 calories from added sugars per 12-oz serving in 2020, up marginally from 47% in 2019 but still well off the company’s 2025 target of 67%. Global progress is based on the company’s top 26 beverage markets, which represent 80% of its global beverage volume as of 2020, PepsiCo said.

“Pepsi Zero Sugar (also known as Pepsi MAX and Pepsi Black in some markets), which proved its popularity with double-digit volume growth in 2020, is now available in 118 global markets,” PepsiCo said. “In North America specifically, Gatorade Zero continued to grow, exceeding $1 billion in estimated retail sales value in 2020, while bubly, Pepsi Zero Sugar and Mountain Dew Zero Sugar cumulatively delivered more than $750 million in estimated retail sales value during 2020.”

For the full report, click here.