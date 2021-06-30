AUSTIN, TEXAS — An Austin-based entrepreneur is launching a snack brand boasting health and environmental benefits. A line of trail mixes debuting from Toodaloo Superfoods, LLC incorporates adaptogens, including herbs and mushrooms used for centuries in Chinese and Ayurvedic healing traditions.

The trail mixes are plant-based and grain-free. Turning Heads is a cacao blend of raw and sprouted almonds, cashews, coconut chips and blueberries coated in hibiscus flower, sea buckthorn, white rose and goji berry.

Slow Your Roll has maple brittle with raw and sprouted cashews, walnuts, coconut chips, mulberries and cashew butter infused with ashwagandha, reishi and mucuna.

Deja Brew contains a coffee-inspired blend of raw walnuts, cashews, pecans, pumpkin seeds, cacao nibs, coffee beans and dates, with maca and lion’s mane.

Hot to Trot is a spicy citrus combination of raw and sprouted cashews, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, chickpeas, pineapple, apples, golden berries, sultana raisins and chilies seasoned with turmeric, jalapeño, cayenne and ginger.

Smoke Show is a barbecue-inspired mix of raw and sprouted almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, roasted chickpeas, lemon peel, chilies, cumin and smoky spices, with chaga and cordyceps mushrooms.

Toodaloo has partnered with the Rodale Institute to convert 100 square feet of polluted farmland to regenerate agriculture with each order of trail mix sold.

“As a child, I struggled with my weight and health, and saw firsthand how the food we were eating made my family sick and made our planet sick,” said Cattie Khoury, founder and chief creative officer of Toodaloo. “I wanted to fix that. That’s why Toodaloo snacks are crafted with adaptogens and superfoods that can support the body’s natural ability to balance itself and why we invest in regenerative agriculture.”

Toodaloo trail mixes are available at toodaloo.com and have a suggested retail price of $9.75 per bag.