CHICAGO — Food gift retailer Hickory Farms has acquired Wicked Good Cupcakes, an online mason jar cupcake shop founded in 2010 by mother-daughter team Tracey Noonan and Danielle Vilagie.

Ms. Noonan and Ms. Vilagie began the business by filling jars with freshly baked layers of cake, frosting and filling. The products were able to stay fresh for up to 10 days without refrigeration. The company later attracted attention when Kevin O’Leary, also known as “Mr. Wonderful,” made an investment in the company following an appearance on “Shark Tank” in 2013.

“We are extremely excited to add this wonderful company to the Hickory Farms family,” said Diane Pearse, chief executive officer of Hickory Farms. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to offer these decadent and beautifully packaged desserts to Hickory Farms customers. Take one look at the website and you’ll see the most delightful flavor choices, including the Chocolate Salted Caramel Cupcake, Cuckoo for Coconut Cupcake and so much more.”

Wicked Good Cupcakes are expected to be included as part of Hickory Farms expanding assortment of food gifts for year-round gifting occasions, including birthdays, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

“When we started this company as a fun family endeavor 11 years ago, we never dreamed that it would take off like it did,” Ms. Noonan said. “We’ve been impressed with the transformation at Hickory Farms in the last few years, as they’ve refreshed their brand, expanded the product offering, and grown with year-round occasions. To now be part of the Hickory Farms family, a company with a storied and respected past and exciting future, is truly a dream come true and will help us reach even more fans.”