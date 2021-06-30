ROCHESTER, NY. — Ghislaine Joly has been named vice president of product research and development and innovation at Farther Farms, a company developing novel processing technologies that extend shelf life, preserve nutritional value and improve food safety.

Launched in 2017, the company uses carbon dioxide pasteurization technology to create food products that do not require freezing or refrigeration.

Ms. Joly previously was the lead principal development scientist at Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., where she spearheaded the development of french fry products for global quick-service restaurant chains. Before that, she was director of product development at Conagra Brands, Inc. and a project leader at National Starch and Chemical.

She holds an applied PhD in food sciences and technologies from the Sciences and Technologies University of Montpellier in France.

In her new role, Ms. Joly will lead food product development from concept through commercialization, beginning with the company’s first product, a shelf stable french fry.

“With nearly 25 years of food development experience across research and commercial implementation, we are excited to welcome Ghislaine,” said Mike Annunziata, co-founder and chief executive officer of Farther Farms. “Her enthusiasm for our mission and innate intellectual curiosity make her a natural fit with our team. We look forward to her unique perspective as she helps us to grow our portfolio of never-before-possible food products.”