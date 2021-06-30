LANCASTER, PA. — Andrew W. Jacobs has been named chief executive officer of Turkey Hill LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of branded ice cream, frozen novelties and refrigerated drinks for the retail, foodservice, and alternative channels. He succeeds Tim Hopkins, who had been CEO since 2019.

Mr. Jacobs, who joined Turkey Hill’s board of directors two years ago, has nearly 30 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, most recently as executive vice president, chief customer and experience officer, and chief operating officer at Hostess Brands, Inc. Prior to joining Hostess in 2014, Mr. Jacobs was president of Wolfgang Candy Co. from September 2012 to February 2014 and vice president and general manager of US customers for The Hershey Co. from September 2003 to 2012. He began his career as a marketing assistant in new gum products at Nabisco in April 1993 before spending eight years at Brach’s Confections in a variety of roles, including category manager for sugar confections, director of marketing for seasonal confections and director of marketing for packaged confections.

Turkey Hill also announced that Paul Gagliano has joined the company as chief customer officer. Mr. Gagliano also has approximately 30 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, most recently as executive vice president and chief customer officer at SlimFast. Before joining SlimFast, Mr. Gagliano was senior vice president of North American sales at CytoSport, Inc. Earlier, he was director of grocery at Pepsi Bottling Co.

“On behalf of the board, we would like to congratulate Mr. Jacobs and Mr. Gagliano on their respective appointments,” said Robert Pistilli, a member of the board of directors at Turkey Hill. “Andy is a highly talented executive with decades of experience in the branded food and beverage industry, and his guidance as a member of the board has been instrumental to Turkey Hill’s success over the past two years. Paul is an accomplished commercial executive with highly relevant experience and will be pivotal in executing Turkey Hill’s growth strategy. We look forward to working with both executives and continuing Turkey Hill’s industry leadership, while providing its loyal customers and consumers with best-in-class products, service, and innovation.”