WINSTON-SALEM, NC. — In the lead-up to Independence Day, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating with an all-new donut collection.

Coming in a limited-edition star-spangled box, the new Fourth of July collection features:

Freedom Ring Doughnut — An Original Glazed donut decorated with icing stripes and sprinkles to resemble a flag

Patriotic Sprinkled Ring Doughnut — An Original Glazed donut dipped in white icing and topped with patriotic sprinkles

Strawberry Shortcake Doughnut — A donut filled with Strawberry Kreme, dipped in red icing, sprinkled with gold stars and, topped with a Kreme dollop and shortbread crumbles

Patriotic Eagle Doughnut — A donut filled with Cookies & Kreme filling, dipped in blue icing, decorated with red and white stripes, and topped with a patriotic eagle sugar piece

Additionally, Krispy Kreme is offering 20 red, white and blue Fourth of July mini flag donuts in a special star-spangled box.

Customers can also buy any dozen and get an Original Glazed dozen free from June 28 through July 4 at participating shops.

“This Fourth of July, many Americans are going to celebrate with family and friends not just our independence but also emerging freedom from the pandemic,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme. “We’re making these gatherings the sweetest parties of the summer with patriotic donuts and a fireworks-worthy deal.”