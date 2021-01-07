BluePrint Automation’s stacking and loading system uses a patented custom end-effector to form stacks of product that are then loaded into various horizontal form, fill and seal machines, including continuously moving flow wrapper chain in-feeds and indexing thermoform machines. By using the “stacking” end-effector, entire stacks can be formed and loaded into a continuously moving tray conveyor. Designed for fresh and frozen baked goods and fragile products such as tortillas, pancakes and flatbreads.

