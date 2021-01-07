YORKTON, SASK. — Parrish & Heimbecker, Ltd. (P&H) is expanding with a new grain and crop inputs facility in Yorkton.

The new facility will include 25,000 tonnes of grain storage and a 150 car CN loop track for continuous grain loading and movement. It replaces the current facility, which has been in operation since 1980. Construction already has begun, and the facility is expected to begin receiving grain in June 2022.

“We look forward to opening this new facility,” said John Heimbecker, chief executive officer of P&H. “This build confirms our commitment to investing in facilities and capabilities that support Canadian producers as they strive to grow and market the best crop and further solidifies our commitment to the growers in the Yorkton area.”

The new grain facility will augment the existing 6,000-tonne fertilizer shed and 7,800-square-foot AWSA heated chemical shed already on site.

The Yorkton facility will continue to offer a full suite of seed, crop protection, and crop nutrition products and provide area producers with crop input solutions.

According to Sosland Publishing’s 2021 Grain & Milling Annual, P&H has a total of 20 grain storage facilities with a total licensed grain storage capacity of 23.4 million bus.