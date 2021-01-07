CHESTERFIELD, VA — BluePrint Automation (BPA) Group has acquired Jongerius Hanco BV. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Amersfoort, The Netherlands, Jongerius Hanco BV is a worldwide supplier of multi-packaging systems. With machines in more than 50 countries, the company works to boost production capacity, improve quality and increase output efficiency.

As a bag-in-bag supplier Jongerius Hanco is an extension to the case-packaging solutions of BPA. Jongerius Hanco will continue to operate as an independent entity within the worldwide BPA organization.

“Both companies are very excited about this acquisition,” said Martin Prakken, chief executive officer of BPA Group. “The Jongerius Hanco product portfolio is an extension of the BPA product range especially in the snack food market and, in particular, for variety multi-packs in plastic PE-bags. Jongerius Hanco will benefit from the strong worldwide base of BPA in sales and service support.”

BPA has more than 40 years of experience in consumer goods packaging. BPA designs, develops and manufactures end of line packaging solution for flexible and other tough-to-handle packages.