CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA – Biospringer by Lesaffre, a business unit of Lesaffre, plans to expand its production capacity by 50% at its yeast extract facility in Cedar Rapids. The expansion will include new process equipment. Food companies and restaurants use yeast extract to create more flavorful food and beverage items such as soups, sauces, seasonings, snacks, ready meals and vegan recipes, according to Biospringer.

“With our products range and dedicated technical and scientific teams, we support our customers in the development of flavorful recipes and solve specific development challenges: taste improvement, formulation of healthy and nutritionally balanced recipes,” said Brice-Audren Riché, chief executive officer of Biospringer. “The North American market for yeast extract is growing at a robust rate. This significant investment is in line with our will to increase our ability to answer our customers’ needs.”