MEBANE, NC. — Lotus Bakeries has announced plans to invest approximately $62 million to expand its production facility in Mebane by adding 111,000 square feet to the 225,000-square-foot facility. As part of the expansion, Lotus will add three new production lines and create up to 90 new jobs, the company said.

“We’ve done the research, and after considering the alternatives, we’re thrilled to expand our operations in North Carolina,” said Michelle Singer, general manager of Lotus Bakeries US. “Mebane provides our company a great location to manufacture our products while offering our skilled employees a rewarding and nice place to live.”

Lotus established the Mebane facility — its first in the United States — in 2017.

Founded in Lembeke, Belgium in 1932, Lotus Bakeries has expanded its operations worldwide and now has production facilities in Belgium, The Netherlands, France, Sweden and the United States, and 21 sales organizations in Europe, America and Asia. The company’s products include cookies, cookie butter, ice cream and other snacks sold under the Lotus, Lotus Biscoff, Annas, Nākd and BEAR brands.

Lotus said it has been awarded a performance-based grant of $180,000 from the One North Carolina Fund (OneNC) to facilitate the expansion. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.