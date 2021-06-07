AMSTELVEEN, THE NETHERLANDS — Dawn Foods has strengthened its presence in Portugal and expanded its distribution capabilities in Europe with the acquisition of Icopa Distribution, a distributor of bakery products in Portugal. The transaction includes Icopa’s three distribution centers, including one located next to Dawn’s ingredient manufacturing plant in Palmela, Portugal. Icopa’s bakery products include pastries, baking mixes and improvers as well as packaging, utensils and decorating supplies.

“Dawn is committed to providing the best experience for our customers, and the addition of Icopa’s distribution capabilities, team members and partnerships enables us to better serve and meet the needs of bakery customers in this region,” said Carrie Jones-Barber, chief executive officer of Jackson, Mich.-based Dawn Foods. “I look forward to working together to continue to provide our customers with the best partnership, products and bakery expertise in the industry.”

Lluís Borrell, Mediterranean cluster director for Dawn Foods, said the two companies have enjoyed a successful partnership for many years.

“We are excited to combine our high-quality products and Icopa’s distribution capabilities to provide total solutions our customers will enjoy,” Mr. Borrell said.

In March, Dawn Foods acquired JABEX, which specializes in manufacturing fruit-based products for the bakery industry. Founded in Bielsko-Biala, Poland, more than 30 years ago, JABEX owns two production facilities, including one close to orchards in the fruit region of Poland. The company partners with more than 300 companies in 30 countries.