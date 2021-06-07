ST. LOUIS – Howard A. Friedman has been named executive vice president and chief operating officer of Post Holdings, Inc., a newly created position. He had been president and chief executive officer of Post Consumer Brands.

In his new role, Mr. Friedman will report to Robert V. Vitale, president and CEO of Post Holdings, and be responsible for working with each of Post’s businesses to improve collaboration, cost reduction and creating new revenue opportunities. He also will be tasked with managing “long-tail” projects, process improvement, and merger and acquisition targeting.

Mr. Friedman joined Post in 2018. Prior to that, he was executive vice president of the Kraft Heinz Co.’s refrigerated meat and dairy business.

Nico Catoggio has been hired to replace Mr. Friedman as president and CEO of Post Consumer Brands. Mr. Catoggio comes to the company from the consultancy Boston Consulting Group, where he was managing director and senior partner. He has advised both Post Holdings and Post Consumer Brands for several years.

Both Mr. Friedman and Mr. Catoggio will start in their new roles in September.