CORONA, CALIF. — Food For Life Baking Co. has introduced certified organic Ezekiel 4:9 Sprouted Flourless Flax Tortillas.

The tortillas are formulated with sprouted live grains and flax seeds. Each tortilla has 150 calories, 3.5 grams of fat, 7 grams of protein, and 5 grams of dietary fiber.

Food For Life claims its exclusive sprouting process releases important enzymes that maximize nutritional content and promote better digestion.

“We love the added health boost and flavor profile that flax seeds contribute to our latest tortilla recipe,” said Gary Torres, a Food for Life company principal. “Flax seeds are a great source of soluble fiber, lignans, and omega 3 fatty acids, which cannot be produced by the human body but are vital for overall health. Studies have even shown that flax seeds can also help promote cardiovascular health.”

With six tortillas per package, the Ezekiel 4:9 Sprouted Flourless Flax Tortillas are available in the freezer section at natural food stores and supermarkets across the United States.