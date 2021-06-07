CHICAGO — BFree Foods has launched a new online store featuring access to new bundle options as well as a monthly delivery subscription.

BFree is now offering three bundle options for $40 each: The Grill Pack, which includes two burger buns, paninis and bake-at-home demi baguettes; Family Faves, which contains a pizza crust, bake-at-home demi baguette, burger buns, panini, pita and sweet potato wrap; and the Wrap Pack, which includes five of any product/flavor of a customer’s choice. The company also is offering its pizza crust for $7.99 and several other products for $6.99, including stone baked pita bread, whole grain pita bread, bake-at-home demi baguette, grilled panini, burger buns, sweet potato wrap, quinoa and chia seeds wrap and multigrain wrap.

“Our focus has always been on making our products easily accessible to everyone,” said Chloe Twomey, advertising and promotions manager at BFree Foods. “During the pandemic, the convenience and ease of having groceries delivered has become more important than ever before. We’re thrilled to be able to provide our US customers with a simplified shopping experience from the comfort of home.”