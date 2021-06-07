MILFORD, CONN. — Two new fresh-baked bread varieties, Artisan Italian and Hearty Multigrain, are part of “historical changes and improvements” set to roll out at Subway as part of the restaurant chain’s “Eat Fresh Refresh” menu makeover that begins July 13.

More than 10,000 Subway restaurants will close at 6 p.m. local time on July 12 to allow for employees to prepare for the launch, which includes more than 20 menu updates, including 11 new and improved ingredients, 6 new or returning sandwiches, and 4 revamped signature sandwiches.

Subway partnered with Aspire Bakeries and another partner to reformulate the company’s signature sandwich rolls over the past two years.

“Subway has been serving freshly made, customizable and better-for-you sandwiches for more than 50 years, and we wanted to give our guests more new and improved flavors,” said Trevor Haynes, president, North America at Subway. “Our new culinary team is delivering monumental updates to the entire core menu. The Eat Fresh Refresh makes Subway better than ever with freshly made, craveable and delicious sandwiches to excite new and returning guests.”

As part of the Eat Fresh Refresh, Subway also said it will enhance digital ordering with a simpler and more intuitive experience on the Subway app and subway.com and through third-party delivery partners. The updated Subway app features a new dashboard, improved ordering flow and insight into out-of-stock. Customers will also be able to place orders for delivery nationwide.