HOUSTON — Quick-service restaurant franchisor Shipley Do-Nuts has added a new chief marketing officer and vice president of technology.

Donna Josephson has joined Shipley Do-Nuts as CMO. Ms. Josephson most recently was senior vice president and CMO at Corner Bakery. She also has been CMO at Fazoli’s and McAlister’s Deli. Earlier in her career she was a region marketing director at Wendy’s International, and she also worked as an executive director in field marketing at Applebee’s International and as a marketing director at Chick-fil-A.

Kerry Leo has been named vice president of technology. Mr. Leo has more than a decade of technology and operational leadership experience, most recently as senior director of information technology at Church’s Chicken/Texas Chicken. Prior to Church’s, he was director of retail technology at Focus Brands and has held several senior-level positions at Chick-fil-A.

“With the addition of Donna and Kerry, we’ve built an exceptionally well-rounded senior executive team that brings decades of valuable restaurant industry experience,” said Clifton Rutledge, who was named chief executive officer of Shipley Do-Nuts in mid-May. “Their talents and expertise will help propel our iconic 85-year-old brand into a new era of growth and enhanced customer experience.”

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is a quick-service restaurant franchisor offering donuts, kolaches and beverages. The company has more than 300 locations spanning nine states, and since the late 2010s it has experienced a period of rapid expansion, debuting locations in Colorado, Florida and Oklahoma in 2018.