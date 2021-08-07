ROYAL CITY, WASH. — Cascade Organic Flour is expanding its line of retail flour products with the launch of 5-lb retail bags of Organic All-Purpose Flour. In April, Cascade debuted 5-lb retail bags of Organic Whole Wheat Flour.

Founded in 2014, Cascade Organic Flour is a producer of organic whole wheat flour in the Pacific Northwest. The company operates a flour mill near its farm in central Washington.

According to company officials, Cascade Organic Flour has been receiving a lot of inquiries over the past few months from retailers asking for small retail packs or bags of Cascade’s organic flours due to the rising interest and demand for natural and organic food ingredients and products.