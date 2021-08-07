SAN DIEGO — Coyotas, which makes grain-free, vegan and paleo tortillas from small batches of cassava flour, took home third place in the recent FedEx Small Business Grant Contest.

The annual contest supports small businesses around the country and creates resources specifically for their community. This year’s competition garnered more than 8,300 entries from candidates across the United States. Coyotas’ third-place win netted it $15,000 and $1,000 in FedEx Office print services.

“We are beyond thrilled and honored to be among the winners selected by FedEx,” said Janet Flores, co-founder of Coyotas. “This generous award makes it possible for us to expand our operations and continue to provide the best grain-free, alternative tortillas on the market, rooted in tradition. We believe in a clean label, texture, flavor, good vibes and creating a healthy place for our community.”

Coyotas’ tortillas are handmade in small batches from cassava flour, which is peeled, dried and ground yucca root. Combined with wholesome ingredients and free from preservatives, the techniques used have been passed down for generations, the company said.

Coyotas delivers its made-to-order tortillas locally and ships products nationwide via FedEx’s two-day service to guarantee freshness, a vital part of its e-commerce business.

In addition, Coyotas tortillas are available in neighborhood grocery stores such as Sprouts and Jensen’s. The tortillas are available in three and five packs (eight tortillas per package) and are non-GMO certified and dairy-free.