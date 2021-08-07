LENEXA, KAN. — Corbion announced it has acquired Granolife, a Querétaro, Mexico-based provider of functional blends for the Mexican bakery and fortification industries. Granolife employs approximately 60 at its production facility and application and development center.

Andy Muller, president of sustainable food solutions at Corbion, said the acquisition fits in well with the growth agenda set out in Corbion’s Advance 2025 strategy.

“With the addition of the footprint, expertise, blending capabilities and application labs of Granolife, we will be able to make a step change in the Mexican market,” Mr. Muller said. “With significant growth prospects in industries such as artisan bakery and fortification, we can further build on the already strong position we have in industrial bakery with leading bakery manufacturers. Moreover, I am really pleased that founder Rafael Monterde has agreed to stay on board to lead us to future success here.”