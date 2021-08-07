MONTREAL — “Uncontrollable” supply chain disruptions and other global issues have led to sharp increases in costs for yeast, packaging and distribution. As a result, Lallemand, Inc. has announced it will increase prices beginning Aug. 2.

Lallemand said its price increases will reflect yeast costs that are up 13%, packaging costs that are up 27% and distribution costs that are up 13%.

“As we are all aware 2021 has presented tremendous supply chain disruptions and other global issues, that we continue to be faced with,” said Steve Marinella, senior vice president of sales at Lallemand North America Baking. “These events have driven our suppliers of substrates, raw materials, packaging, pallets, and transportation services to push heavy increases onto us.”