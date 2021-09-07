The SD-36 from Douglas Machines Corp. is a batch washer that cleans a variety of containers and offers customization to meet the needs of the baking and snack industries. The front-loading system cleans multiple container types in the same wash cycle using as little as 120 gallons of water. It processes up to 10 batches per hour with a sheet pan capacity of 36 per batch. The lower half folds down to provide a space-saving drain table and comes with data loggers for food safety documentation and reporting.

